Kia Italia has a new President and CEO, Mr. Key Young Choi. Fifty years old, married, with one daughter, Mr. Choi graduated in Korea with an MBA and has been present at Kia for 22 years, having held various roles in Korea, UAE, Egypt, Russia and Sweden. The Kia Italia board therefore sees from today Key Young Choi President and CEO, Giuseppe Bitti Managing Director and COO And Yongjin Park CFO.

The Italian market for Kia is increasingly strategic in view of the commercial results obtained but also from the positioning of the products and the brand in total harmony with Plan S. The growth of the market share, which reached 3.29% in 2022 compared to 3, 01% by 2021, is an important indicator not only of the current consolidation, but also of the brand’s potential, thanks to the launch of new models such as the new Niro and future ones such as the 100% electric SUV EV9which will be one of the reference models in its category.