The expansion of Kia’s electric range will also concern the lower segments of the market and in particular that of city cars and crossovers with a particular focus on the B segment. The aspirations of the Korean brand in Europe are to further increase sales, alongside the current models a series of innovations that will allow the brand to dominate the most profitable segments of the market.

New electric models for Kia

According to Kia’s expansion strategy, 15 new electric models will arrive globally by 2027 with the spotlights on the Old Continent precisely to achieve the target of increasing sales by a third within the next 7 years. This will not mean abandoning internal combustion engines, with the Asian brand continuing to offer some cars with multi-energy versions, which will embrace hybrid, electric and ICE but a considerable effort will still be made in the EV field.

Expansion towards segment B

From this point of view, city cars will be very important, but also the B segment which is being populated in recent months with numerous innovations that could quickly establish themselves. Above all the Jeep Avenger but this could soon be joined by the entry level of Volkswagen and also of Tesla. For this Kia would be working on a variant of its E-GMP electric platform that can better adapt to future small electric models. Models that could be produced in Slovakia, where the Korean brand is currently assembling Kia Ceed and Sportage.

Space still for city cars

“All major segments will be covered in some way by 2027”said David Hilbert, head of Kia’s European marketing division. “We have an existing model range with strong choices like the Ceed family in the C-segment and these are important segments for us now and in the future.” The projects for the segment A will then see a new generation of Picanto and the possible arrival of an EV1.