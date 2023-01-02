(advertorial)

Those who have paid attention in recent years have seen that Kia has experienced growth like never before. And even if you haven’t been paying attention, you still won’t have missed it. From a newcomer to Europe in the 1990s, the brand rose to become a strong player in the 2000s. In the 1910s it was increasingly allowed to call itself a leader. And now Kia, as the first Asian manufacturer ever, is officially the best-selling car brand in the Netherlands.

Not surprising: they introduced the Kia XCeed and the new Kia Niro, the successor to the best-selling car of 2020 and 2021. The Kia Picanto became Occasion of the Year; the Kia Sportage PHEV can call itself Tow Car of the Year; and the electric, critically acclaimed Kia EV6 even became Car of the Year.

Champion in electric

In the field of electric driving, Kia has now developed into a true authority. With the e-Soul, the Niro and the EV6 they have breakthrough technology in the showrooms that sets the standard in terms of both loading and range. And then we haven’t even mentioned the Kia EV6 GT, which with its 585 hp and a 0-to-100 time of 3.5 seconds, for an extremely competitive price, will not leave any car enthusiast unmoved.

The best-selling car brand in the Netherlands – the list of manufacturers that were allowed to bear this title is short and exclusive. And now Kia can count on it. A good start to a successful 2023, in which many more beautiful things are about to happen.