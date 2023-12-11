Kia Flex arrives in Italy, Kia's new medium-term rental program which, after the great success achieved in Germany, is ready to debut on the Italian market. Kia Flex is the result of a partnership between Kia Italia and ALD Automotive Italia, leading provider of long-term rental and mobility solutions, through which Kia continues its objective of transforming itself into a sustainable mobility supplier with increasingly innovative solutions to the multiple needs of each customer.

In a constantly changing world, the concept of “movement” becomes central and, in the case of private mobility, it is detached from the logic of possession and connected to the logic of use. The objective is to allow the autonomous management of subscription rentals completely online thanks to the web platform. With Kia Flex, the car becomes an on-demand asset: the consumer can enjoy the freedom of driving for the duration of his subscription, with the advantage of having a range of renewable services available as his needs change.

This approach opens up new perspectives to a wide range of customers, including those approaching electric mobility for the first time, making access to a car easier than ever through a format that is now established in many sectors: the subscription. This solution completes Kia's mobility offer, acting as a bridge between short and long-term rental. The customer experience will be 100% online, smart and fast. The offer will be complete and will include: insurance against theft and fire, maintenance through the Kia network, roadside assistance, replacement car, provision of winter tyres. All without any advance payment.

The customer journey of using Kia Flex begins with authentication, choice of car model, selection of Kia dealer, uploading of necessary documentation and subsequent signing of the online contract on the website www.flex.kia.it; delivery times will generally be between 5 and 8 weeks. KiaFlex rental has a minimum duration of 6 months, extendable up to 18 with tacit monthly renewal. The mileage, on an annual basis, will range from 10 to 20 thousand kilometres, then re-proportioned to the actual months of rental. After the sixth month, without penalties, the Customer can decide whether to continue, return the car or change it (new subscription). No extra or activation costs. The range of cars to choose from may vary depending on the availability of the stock dedicated to the program. Kia is ready to face the challenges of future trends and Kia Flex is the first step towards a new way of conceiving mobility.