It is called Kia Flex and it is the new medium-term rental program of the Korean brand which transforms the car into an on-demand asset: the consumer can enjoy the freedom of driving for the duration of his subscription, with the advantage of having a range of renewable services depending on your changing needs.

In detail

The program includes insurance with theft and fire, maintenance through the Kia network, roadside assistance, replacement car, provision of winter tyres. All without any advance payment. The customer journey of using Kia Flex begins with authentication, choice of car model, selection of the Dealer, uploading the necessary documentation and subsequent signing of the online contract on the flex.kia.it website.

Times

Delivery times will generally be between 5 and 8 weeks, while the KiaFlex rental has a minimum duration of 6 months, extendable up to 18 with tacit monthly renewal. The mileage, on an annual basis, will range from 10 to 20 thousand kilometres, then re-proportioned to the actual months of rental. After the sixth month, without penalties, you can decide whether to continue, return the car or change it (new subscription). No extra or activation costs.