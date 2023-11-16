The new Kia EV9 arrives on the Italian market, a large SUV from the Korean brand which continues its offensive in the electric mobility sector with a car that combines considerable size with technology, offering a premium environment that has the features of a living room on wheels and can accommodate up to 7 people. After telling you about the driving impressions in our preview test drive, here are 5 things to know about the new Kia EV9.

1. Distinctive design

The new Kia EV9 has a design that does not make it go unnoticed. Thanks to a geometric silhouette but with not too harsh lines, best interpreting the Opposite United philosophy. The lightning bolt optical signature and the luminous imprint of the front reinterpret the Tiger Face seen on the other models in the range in a futuristic key.

2. Generous size for Kia EV9

This electric SUV is based on the Korean group’s E-GMP platform, a versatile architecture that allows for a flat bottom to maximize spaces. The length is 5.01 meters while the wheelbase, thanks to the wheels pushed to the edges of the platform with very short overhangs, measures 3.10 metres. It is 1.98 meters wide and 1.755 meters high with rims that can measure from 19 to 21”. The load capacity goes from 333 to 828 liters depending on the configuration, while with the rear seats folded down it can reach 2,300 litres.

3. 5 to 7 seats

Kia EV9 is approved for 7 people, with the possibility of having different seating configurations. The central bench can have three seats, with the third row seats reclining if necessary but also two separate seats that can rotate 180° making the rear part a sort of lounge.

4. Three screens

The dashboard sees a screen running from behind the steering wheel to the center. This integrates three different displays, one 12.3″ to manage the multimedia functions and infotainment, one 5.3″ to adjust the climate control and finally another 12.3″ for the digital instrument panel.

5. Kia EV9 engine, battery and range

The new Kia EV9 has two powertrain versions, one with a single motor with 150 kW (203 HP) and 350 Nm of torque or the all-wheel drive version with dual motors, with a total power of 282.6 kW (385 HP) and 600 Nm of torque. In both cases combined with the powertrain there is a 99.8 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 563 to 505 km respectively on a single charge.