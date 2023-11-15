An SUV with XXL shapes and a distinctive design, with a full electric powertrain and obviously lots of space on board. The Kia EV9, the protagonist of our preview test, certainly does not go unnoticed, not only for its style but also for its dimensions which effectively make it a traveling living room thanks to a comfortable and premium environment that accompanies passengers during the journey. A Sport Utility that expands the range of EVs of the Korean brand, joining the EV6 and opening the doors to the electrified future for the Asian brand. As? We’ll tell you about it in our Kia EV9 test drive.

Kia EV9 design

Let’s start with the glance that this SUV offers at first glance. Without a doubt, size plays a fundamental role in this given the very generous dimensions we mentioned previously. Kia EV9 was born on the E-GMP platform, is 5.01 meters long and has a wheelbase of 3.10 meters, fully exploiting the potential of this architecture to offer unparalleled habitability. It is 1.98 meters wide and 1.755 meters high with rims that can measure from 19 to 21”.

The stylistic language expresses all the modernity of this model, together with the new direction in terms of design taken by the Korean brand: the optical signature in the shape of a lightning bolt stands out at the front, which evolves the Tiger Face and also embraces the wheel arches. The clean, very geometric lines create an almost angular silhouette which is nevertheless in full harmony with Kia’s “Opposite United” philosophy, while also underlining its presence on the road. Also on the front is the distinctive “Digital Pattern Lighting Grille”. Moving on to the rear, which is reached via a taut roof line, we find modern light clusters with a vertical layout. Depending on the 6 or 7 seat configuration, the boot capacity can vary from 828 to 333 liters up to a maximum of 2,300 liters with the seats folded down.

Interiors

As soon as you enter the passenger compartment you perceive the same sensation of modernity expressed by the external design, with the environment on board the Kia EV9 which is carefully designed down to the smallest details and particularly bright, thanks to the large windows but also to the floor. flat that is happy to maximize space. The vertical dashboard is characterized by a display that runs from behind the steering wheel to the centre, integrating the 12.3″ digital instrument panel, a small 5.3″ screen to control the climate control and another 12.3″ touch display to manage multimedia features. The small screen for regulating heating and air conditioning represents a small constructive flaw, with limited visibility for those behind the wheel due to the presence of the steering, even if adjustment is also possible via the appropriate buttons. The front seats as well as the second row can be reclined to better rest during the charging phases, with the central rear seats that can even rotate 180° (optional for around 1,000 euros) allowing total lounge-style interaction with those who occupy the third row. All have USB-C charging sockets available, to always guarantee connectivity. The passenger compartment therefore appears to be a premium environment, with a high-end perception both in terms of finishes and attention to detail.

The Kia EV9 powertrain: engine, battery and charging

Two different powertrains can push the Kia EV9. There is the configuration with a single rear engine, with 150 kW (203 HP) and 350 Nm of torque or the all-wheel drive version with dual motors, with a total power of 282.6 kW (385 HP) and 600 Nm of torque. couple. However, through the Kia Connect services it is possible to unlock the Power Boost which gives 100 Nm more torque to this variant, for a total of 700 Nm. In both cases combined with the powertrain there is a 99.8 kWh battery which it guarantees an autonomy of 563 to 505 km respectively on a single charge. Thanks to the 800 Volt architecture, the Kia EV9 is compatible with infrastructures up to 350 kW in DC, to fill up with energy, recovering from 10 to 80% in 25 minutes while recharging for approximately 239 km takes 15 minutes. Among other things, the large electric SUV from the Korean brand also features V2L, Vehicle-to-Load which transforms the car into a sort of power bank on wheels for charging devices up to 3.6 kW. As regards performance, the 2WD version goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds while the full version takes 6 seconds, even 5.3 seconds with Boost mode. The maximum speed is 185 km/h.

How’s the Kia EV9 going, the road test

During our test with the Kia EV9, we had the opportunity to take advantage of a mixed and very scenic route from Carate Brianza towards Bellagio, thus being able to tackle a route of around 100 km. As we told you previously, comfort is certainly the flagship of this car, with a very calm set-up which is however able to absorb the bumps as best as possible without making the person behind the wheel feel too much the weight of the 2, 5 tons that you carry around with you. The driving position is optimal for controlling the overall dimensions but from this point of view the presence of a complete ADAS package and the possibility of having digital mirrors also represent a valid support. The assistance and safety package includes features up to level 3 of autonomous driving, which can obviously be used where permitted. If you then try to change the driving mode, switching to Sport, you realize that the electric panache can give some interesting ideas even to such a gigantic car.

Price and versions

Kia EV9 is therefore preparing to arrive in Italy with an offer that is currently based on the Launch Edition, available in the Earth and GT Line trim levels. The price of the large SUV from the Korean brand starts from 76,450 euros for the rear-wheel drive version and goes up to 82,650 euros for the all-wheel drive variant. Therefore, by virtue of this price list, Kia EV9 is not included in the incentive plan for electric cars.