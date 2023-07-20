The arrival on Italian roads of Kia EV9, the new electric SUV of the Korean brand, is approaching. The Hyundai group brand has indeed announced the price and the versions for our market with the new model on tap which will be available in Italy with the Launch Edition formula in the Earth variant, offered with a price list of 76,450 euros and in the GT-Line version starting from 81,650 euros.

The design of Kia EV9

Above all, the Kia EV9 stands out for its strong presence on the road, the result of a design that combines different elements, inspired by nature and modernity according to the “Opposites United” stylistic philosophy. The new SUV has a strong identity, characterized by clean lines and sculptural shapes that give it a contemporary look. The pillar of Kia’s philosophy “Bold for Nature” is found in the powerful and massive shapes, with a square profile despite the soft lines. The futuristic look of EV9 is emphasized by the “Digital Pattern Lighting Grille” and by the innovative design of the vertically developed headlights, for an evolution of the characteristic “Tiger Face” in a highly futuristic key.

Interiors

Inside the passenger compartment, the “Technology for Life” philosophy returns, which focuses only on technologies and innovations that promote positive and intuitive interactions between man and machine. Based on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9’s long wheelbase with narrow waistline and completely flat floor have made it possible to provide a very large space for passengers, with luxury lounge comfort in all three rows of seats. The panoramic floating instrument cluster extends from the steering wheel to the center of the vehicle. Two 12.3” touch screens and a 5” segment display enhance the digital experience, offering easy control of vehicle functions and limiting the presence of physical buttons to the essentials. Great attention has been paid to functionality with numerous storage compartments, including a particularly large one, inserted in the central console. Overall, the style highlights elegance and refinement.

Powertrain and range of Kia EV9

At the base of the range we find the long-range version with rear-wheel drive, equipped with a single “depowered” electric motor at 150 kW and 350 Nm of torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. The next step is taken by the standard version of the model, also powered by a single electric propulsion unit but with power increased to 160 kW and the same torque, for an acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h reduced to 8.2 seconds. In any case, nothing to do with the top-of-the-range version of the KIA EV9, the one equipped with all-wheel drive, which has two electric motors for a total power of 282 kW and a maximum torque of 600 Nm, values ​​which translate into a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.0 seconds. The range in the WLTP cycle reaches 541 kilometers on a single charge. The value refers to the long-range version of the EV9, the one with a 99.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, offered in combination with rear-wheel drive or as an alternative to all-wheel drive. But this is not the only battery option proposed by the company: the standard version of the model has a unit of 76.1 kWh, but in this case the expected range has not been declared. However, we know that the new KIA electric SUV was built using an 800-volt architecture, which means that through ultra-fast charging it takes only 15 minutes to restore 239 km of autonomy.