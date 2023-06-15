We have the prices of the Kia EV9!

You can search for an electric MPV for a long time, but the Kia EV9 comes pretty close. It is of course a crossover, but one with plenty of space and seven seats. This is what a refo container will look like in 2023.

The EV9 still looks like a concept car, but you can really buy it like that. Starting today to be exact, because kia now opens the order books. That means we can also report the price of the Kia EV9.

Here it is: you have a Kia EV9 from €71,495. Yes, that’s a lot of money for a Kia, but we’re talking about a car of over 5 meters, with a wheelbase of 3.1 meters. That is of course not nothing.

The range is also not bad, thanks to a whopper of a battery, with a capacity of 99.8 kWh. This gives you a range of 541 km. It should be noted that this is still an estimate and not the official WLTP measurement.

The power is a bit less impressive. The EV9 Single Motor has 204 hp, which is not a lot by today’s standards. Certainly not for a car that weighs 2,400 kg. Anyway, you don’t buy a seven-seater to tear. Although there is an EV9 GT in the pipeline.

In addition to the Single Motor, you can also order the Kia EV9 GT-Line Dual Motor, with two electric motors and four-wheel drive. Despite the extra weight, it is a lot smoother, thanks to 384 hp and 700 Nm of torque. You do have a little less range (450 km). This performance is over €78,895.

In both cases it concerns the Launch Edition, so in principle you have few options to check. The Single Motor includes a head-up display, massage function on the driver’s seat, heated and ventilated seats in the first and second rows of seats and an audio system with 14 speakers.

The Dual Motor can initially only be ordered as a GT-Line, with even more bells and whistles. With this version you also get a parking assistant with remote control, a large sliding / tilting roof and full LED Matrix headlights. If you find all this unnecessary luxury, there will of course be even more bare and cheaper versions in the long term.

We also always compare the prices with those of the competition. In this case, we mean EVs with a third row of seats:

Mercedes EQB 250 (190 hp, 496 km range): €59,917

Kia EV9 Single Motor (204 hp, 541 km range): €71,495

BYD Tang (517 hp, 400 km range): €73,300

Hongqi E-HS9 (435 hp, 380 km range): €81,995

Vinfast VF9 (408 hp, 438 km range): €83,600

Volvo EX90 (517 hp, 585 km range): €99,195

The Mercedes EQB is therefore the only electric seven-seater that is cheaper, but it is also a lot more compact. The most direct competitors come from the Far East. The BYD Tang is about the same price. This car is a lot faster, but smaller.

Compared to the alternatives, the price of the Kia EV9 is so crazy, especially when you consider that we are talking about the richly equipped Launch Edition. There will undoubtedly be versions that cost less than € 71,495. Although the question remains how big the target group is for a seven-seater Kia that costs 60 to 70 grand.

This article Kia EV9 is expensive, but the price is not too bad appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Kia #EV9 #expensive #price #bad