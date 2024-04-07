Do you think the Kia EV9 is not fast enough? There will soon be a solution for this.

The Kia EV6 GT came from a bit of an unexpected source. Car brands such as Tesla have long proven that you can make a regular EV unexpectedly fast, but a crossover, with 585 hp, a sprint time of 3.5 seconds to 100, from Kia?!?! Try explaining that to someone who just bought a Cerato for 12,000 euros in 2004.

Kia EV

At a presentation for Kia investors last week, Kia teased some news. Including the EV2 to EV5 line-up, in other words: Kia is going to release a whole army of EV models. We already know the EV6 in the middle and the EV9 as the largest, and there will be a whole battery of smaller models in addition.

EV9 GT

Speaking of the EV9 as the largest: people are quite pleased with the 2.6-ton EV SUV. But because of its practical usability and space availability. Not because this mastodon likes to attack a corner or records record-breaking acceleration figures. That is about to change: a Kia EV9 GT is on its way.

4 seconds

Not surprising, because Kia wants to come up with a whole arsenal of GT models for the EV series, including the EV9. An EV9 GT will not be able to do much about the size and weight of the EV9, but Kia is aiming for a sprint time of 4 seconds to 100. A power of more than 600 hp can certainly be achieved with some ease. write down. Handy for dads in a hurry.

