Kia unveiled the features of the new Electric SUV EV9 seven seats. It is a car with a futuristic design, which does not detach itself too much from the shapes of the concept. It was born on E-GMP modular platformshared with Hyundai and can count on a 800 Volts and outstanding performance with an all-electric range of over 541 km in the WLTP cycle. The 800-volt high-voltage battery pack in 15 minutes recovers an autonomy of ben 239km.

Kia EV9 electric SUV

The exterior styling of the EV9 is inspired by the design philosophy “Opposites United” by Kia, which exploits the creative tension generated by the divergent values ​​of nature and modernity to offer a harmonious whole. Size matters: the electric SUV is 5,010 mm long, 1,980 mm wide And 1,755mm tall. The electric SUV is also characterized by the remarkable wheelbase 3,100mm and for wheels from 21 inches20 and 19 inch.

Kia EV9

The front end of the EV9 is distinguished by simple, sharp body lines and surfaces and character “Digital Tiger Face”. The latter has two groups of small cube lamps inside the bodywork adjacent to each headlight. The innovative “daytime running lights a Star Map LEDs (DRL)” of the EV9 create a new form of lighting, which will also be visible on future models of the brand.

Laterally we find moldings in glossy black and large 20” rims, which have a streamlined design. The rear-view mirrors are normal, while on the concept they were replaced by sophisticated cameras.

New Kia EV9

At the rear, the simple and clean lines of the tailgate together with the subtle lights take up the design of the front. The version GT Line it differs in a number of customizations, in which dominates the blackon the front and rear bumpers, on the wheels and in the pattern of the roof rails.

The EV9 also impresses with a drag coefficient of 0.28, which ensures superior performance especially in terms of efficiency. Kia engineers have worked on multiple aspects by implementing numerous advanced features and introducing for the first time the 3D package Kia that provides aerodynamic wheels and specially designed ventsintegrated into the front bumper.

Kia EV9 cockpit seven seats

Built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9’s long wheelbase, low waistline and completely flat electric vehicle architecture facilitated the creation of a generous interior. There is sufficient space in all three rows of seats.

Cockpit dashboard with 12.3-inch touch screen

Occupants seated in the first and second row seats can simultaneously recline their seats to relax and rest while the EV9 is charging.

Second row seats can be easily rotated 180 degrees so that the occupants can interact with those seated in the third row. The third row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.

Cockpit with 180° rotating rear seats

The open, floating panoramic dashboard extends from the steering wheel to the center of the vehicle and features two touch screens 12.3 inches, supplemented with a 5-inch segment display. The center console is also equipped with large storage compartmentsincluding a spacious compartment located at its base.

Kia EV9, 800 Volt battery

Kia EV9 was designed on the revolutionary E-GMP platform, dedicated exclusively to 100% electric traction vehicles, which adopts packages 800 Volt fourth generation batteries. The SUV is offered with the rear-wheel Drive RWD extension or full AWD. The battery from 99.8 kWh it is mounted on both the RWD version and the All Wheel Drive (AWD) all-wheel drive version.

The RWD version uses an electric motor from 205 HP (150 kW) and 350 Nm which, according to preliminary data, triggers the EV9 from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds.

Kia E-GMP platform

The four-wheel drive, AWD version is equipped with two electric motors which together deliver a power of 358 hp (283 kW) and a pair of 600Nm. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in 6.0 seconds. With the Boost of power, the torque touches i 700Nm and the time to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h drops to just 5.3 seconds. The Boost is provided as an option, which can be purchased through Kia Connect Store.

Kia EV9 autonomy

The autonomy of the Kia EV9 also allows you to tackle long journeys. For example the version RWD extensionwith 19-inch tyres, is credited with an estimated range of WLTP cycle more 541km and with a refill of suns 15 minutesif carried out with the system of ultra-fast charging from 800 Voltsrecovers autonomy for others 239 km of travel.

Kia EV9 bidirectional charging V2L

EV9 also comes with standard functionality Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) operational through Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), which allows you to use the energy to power other devices. Users will be able to use up to 3.68 kW for laptops, refrigerators, bicycles or leisure equipment.

Kia EV9 side

In the future via Kia Connect Store you can configure the system Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) with the electricity resale function not used by the grid.

Kia EV9 infotainment

The EV9 features state-of-the-art infotainment technologies. It is equipped with a Panorama-Display with 12.3 inch screens and an air conditioning system with a 5.3-inch screen. It also includes the system Head Up Display (HUD) to project the information onto the windshield. The touchscreen navigation system offers multiple Bluetooth connection, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and advanced speech recognition. The function Quick Control Screen allows quick access to frequently used functions. The mode Car Wash simplifies washing the vehicle.

Kia EV9 GT Line cockpit steering wheel

By pressing a single button, the AVNT system activates all the settings needed to enter a automatic car wash, checking that the doors and windows are closed, holding the automatic door handles flush with the interior doors and folding in the side mirrors. Finally the services Kia Connect Live they provide real-time information on traffic, parking, charging stations and other useful information.

Kia EV9 level 3 autonomous driving

Kia with EV9 takes a significant step towards autonomous driving. Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) is the system that has allowed EV9 to achieve the important goal of level 3 autonomous driving. Fifteen sensors, including two lidarare able to scan and detect objects in a 360-degree field of view, and to carry out the necessary maneuvers to prevent potential collisions also with other road users.

Kia EV9 GT Line side

With this system, EV9 is able to activate autonomous driving if circumstances allow, leaving the driver free to take a short break.

The ADAS aboard the Kia EV9 electric SUV

In addition to the level 3 autonomous driving technology, the Kia EV9 electric SUV is equipped with numerous advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Among them is the Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2)which allows EV9 to park independentlywithout the need for the intervention of the driver, who can choose whether to stay on board or leave the vehicle and start the procedure using the smart key.

Kia EV9 GT Line front bumper

RSPA 2 automatically maneuvers the EV9 into the designated parking space, using the ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles, intervening on the accelerator, brakes and gearbox. The system autonomously applies the brakes if it detects an obstacle. EV9 is also equipped with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) which watches over potential collisions during the phases of reverse gear.

Among the advanced driver assistance systems there are also the Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)The Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and theIntelligent Speed ​​Limit Assist (ISLA). The Smart Cruise Control (SCC)based on the navigation system, instead ensures safe driving in highway and on roads intended for motor traffic, while theHighway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) supervises lane changes, warning the driver with a detection sensor (HOD).

Kia EV9 VIDEOS

The other technologies like the Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance And Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist they help the driver to avoid any collisions when parking. A big news for Kia is represented by digital key 2that taking advantage of technology Ultra Wide Band (UWB)allows users to open and start their car through the smartphoneseven when it’s in your pocket or bag.

Over-the-air Kia EV9 updates

The EV9 will be the brand’s first vehicle to use Kia Connect Store for updates. Users will be able to purchase additional features via Kia Connect and receive them through updates over the air (OTA)allowing for easy customization and upgrading to the latest versions.

These updates will cover all aspects of the SUV, including safety, practicality, driving performance, exterior appearance and infotainment. Some of the available features include Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) for assisted parking even from outside the vehicle, streaming of multimedia content and function Torque Boost for faster acceleration.

In addition, optional upgrades will be introduced in the future to expand the two-way charging capabilities, such as Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Vehicle-to-Building (V2B) And Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). These updates will begin in the Netherlands from March 2024, with plans to expand to other markets in the future.

Kia EV9 price

Kia EV9 is launched on the Italian market starting from October 2023 and is available in two versions: Earth And GT Line. The retail price for the Earth version is 76,450 euroswhile for the GT-Line version it is 81,650 euros.

👉 EV9 Earth: 76,450 euros

👉 EV9 GT-Line: 81,650 euros

Photo new Kia EV9

Video test Kia EV6, how it goes

Kia EV6 electric SUV VIDEO

Read also,

👉Kia EV9 concept

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 KIA price list 👉 KIA used ads

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK