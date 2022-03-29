Kia released the first official information of the EV9 Concepta SUV fully electric 7 places. After the launch of EV6 (Car of the Year), the EV9 Concept anticipates the future range of 100% electric SUVbased on the E-Gmp platform of the Hyundai group.

The prototype the production car for sale in 2023according to Kia represents the sustainable futureenvironmentally friendly and aware of the SUVs of tomorrow, with fast charging capabilities up to 350 kW.

Kia EV9 electric SUV, exterior features

Designed on Kia’s specific modular global electric platform (E-GMP), the Concept EV9 is a highly flexible vehicle high tech powered by a 100% electric engine.

Front view of the Kia Concept EV9 prototype

The contemporary exterior lines, highlighted by the tall and spacious shape, are strongly future-oriented. The aesthetics of the EV9 Concept, both inside and out, have been carefully developed following Opposites Unitedthe philosophy behind Kia’s design.

The proportions, based on a length of 4,930 mma width of 2,055 mma height of 1,790 mm and a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, give the Concept EV9 an extraordinary presence on the road.

On the outside especially in front Kia shows the futuristic interpretation of the Tiger Face, which benefits from the fact that 100% electric vehicles do not need the traditional air intake of vehicles with a heat engine.

The front and the new Tiger Face grille of Kia Concept EV9

The new grille of Concept EV9 in fact features a star cloud pattern display, which, when the car is parked, is hidden behind the body panel. Sequential patterns create a “welcome light” for the driver and position the lights correctly while driving. The constellation motif inspired the Kia design team to come up with very special features vertical daytime running lights (DRL) both front and rear.

Rear view of the Kia Concept EV9 prototype

Another very interesting feature is related to the surface of the hood it houses solar panelswhich is a source of additional energy.

KIA EV9 electric SUV cockpit

The interior of the Concept EV9 was conceived as a first-class scenic lounge. A 27-inch ultra-wide interactive display connects Concept EV9 from the real to the virtual world, while at the same time acting as a nerve center for all driver and passenger needs, from the media, to the air conditioning, to the various comfort features.

The interior is spacious and futuristic

The futuristic spirit of the cabin also characterizes the retractable steering wheelwhich has been reinterpreted and incorporated into the dashboard.

The steering wheel has disappeared, Kia has used recycled materials in the passenger compartment

As for the materials, Kia used materials deriving from the recycling of fishing nets for the floor, while the fabric of the seats was obtained from recycling of plastic bottles and of wool fibers. There vegan leather replaced the animal one.

Kia EV9 SUV engine, batteries and range

From a technical point of view the future electric SUV Kia EV9 should mount two electric motorsone per axis, which release a total power of approx 308 CVand ensure traction on all 4 wheels.

Kia Concept EV9

There lithium battery could have a capacity of 100 kWhto offer an autonomy far superior to 500 km. L’800 V architecture will allow the electric car to recharge quickly up to 350 kW. The battery charge can thus go from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Kia EV9 release date, when it arrives

The Kia EV9 electric SUV is expected on the European market in 2023. The new era of electric vehicles ushered in by the EV6 will bring Kia to the carbon neutrality on all markets, to be reached by 2045.

Already in 2035 in the Old Continent it will be present only with electric cars, with the marketing of engines gas And diesel which will continue outside Europe until 2040but only in some markets.

Photo Kia Concept EV9

Video test Kia EV6, how it goes

Kia EV6 electric SUV VIDEO

