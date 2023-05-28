Kia’s path towards sustainability is further intensified and with the launch of the EV9 and future models it intends to place an even more marked emphasis on the use of materials. The Korean car manufacturer’s experience in the sector began in 2014, with the use of bioplastic and biofiber derived from sugar cane which had made their debut on the Soul EV. From that moment on, a journey began that led to expanding the list of sustainable materials on the brand’s cars, such as components of vegetable origin and recycled PET, also obtained from fishing nets dispersed in the oceans.

Carbon neutrality among Kia’s goals

The next step towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 will see Kia engaging with its new Design Sustainability Strategy. It is a three-step strategy that aims to achieve sustainability on a large scale, while providing the best material solutions for all new model lines. The first intervention takes the form of the total elimination of the use of leather of animal origin on all new products. The second step will involve applying the 10 must-have sustainability items to all new model lines, starting with the EV9. Finally, as a further commitment, Kia will continue to invest in test and development programs to accelerate the implementation of bio-fabrication, highlighting its absolute dedication to the advancement of sustainable technologies. In particular, the Kia EV9 features 10 must-have sustainability items. Starting with Bioplastic, a versatile and innovative type of plastic that can be produced from a variety of renewable biomass sources such as vegetable oils, corn extract, sawdust and sugar cane. Many bioplastic details have already been introduced on the EV9 flagship. Post-consumer material (PCM) plastic is made using recycled materials from existing products, so as to avoid the use of “virgin” pellets. The door seals of the futuristic EV9 SUV were made with PCM technology .

The Bio PU

Kia has identified Bio Polyurethane (PU) as the optimal solution, given its potential to reduce overall carbon emissions and incorporate plant-based components, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable balance. Bio PU not only represents a sustainable alternative, but also a very comfortable sitting experience. Carefully designed to provide excellent support, stretch and durability, it also ensures breathability with a pleasantly soft feel. Bio PU technology finds its place in the seats and upholstery of the new Kia EV9. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is among the most easily recyclable plastics in the world, making it ideal for various sustainable applications, from water bottles to clothing. Kia has not stopped developing this material and has gone one step further by using recycled yarns to partially compose its PET fabric, ensuring both sustainability and durability for the interior of the large Kia EV9 SUV. This material has been incorporated into numerous parts of the EV9’s interior, including the seats, headlining, sun visor, some design details and headrests. In particular, each EV9 uses the equivalent of at least 70 recycled bottles, underlining the brand’s strong commitment to waste reduction.

The recycled PET on the Kia EV9

Kia uses 100% recycled PET in the carpet covers, in addition to other recycled PET interior components. The brand has gone even further, offering the option of a part of this material made with the recycling of fishing nets. This is not simply an innovative use of waste but it is a way to address the serious problem of abandoned fishing nets scattered in the oceans that devastate marine life all over the planet. Approximately 640,000 tons of fishing gear ends up in the oceans each year, resulting in the deaths of many marine creatures, including seabirds, whales and seals. By capturing and recycling ghost nets, Kia is not simply containing the amount of plastic particles in marine environments but is taking concrete action to limit the impact on the crucial ecosystems of our oceans. The cabin floor of the new Kia EV9 features floor mats made with PET obtained from recycled fishing nets.

Kia’s picks

Polyurethane (PU) foam is a versatile material with applications for sports gear but also in the aerospace industry due to its insulating ability. Its excellent compression and durability characteristics make it an ideal choice for padding in a wide range of applications, such as furniture, mattresses and footwear. Made with natural oils, Kia’s Bio PU foam offers the strength and bounce of standard polyurethane with less impact on the planet. Bio PU foam can be found in the headrests of the new Kia EV9. Bio paint is another solution that is much more sustainable than alternatives made using crude oil and reduces the chemical waste normally deriving from the production process. Kia bio paint is made using rapeseed oil, a vegetable oil obtained from seeds and commonly used in the food, biofuel, paint, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. Bio paint is found on the door switch panels of the new Kia EV9, minimizing environmental impact without compromising quality.

Lots of recycled elements on the Kia EV9

Kia has proactively addressed the harmful environmental effects associated with the use of the benzene, toluene and xylene (BTX) combination by adopting a sustainable solution: BTX-free paints. By applying BTX-free paints in its models, the brand offers the same high-quality protection and finish that customers expect, while minimizing the use of polluting chemicals. In line with its commitment to sustainability, the new Kia EV9 features an interior predominantly made with BTX-free paints and with bio paint on the panel framing the window switches. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) once again demonstrates its versatility with the yarn, made from 100% recycled PET bottles, used for some interior components of various Kia models. Overall on the EV9, there are cabin elements made from recycled PET for the equivalent of more than 70 PET bottles. The felt made with recycled PET bottles is both soft and resistant, essential qualities when used in an environment intended for transport, whether it is people, luggage and / or pets. PET has the added benefit of offering good sound absorption, reducing the transmission of sound from the rear of the car to the rest of the cabin and contributes to superior travel comfort. Recycled PET parts can be found in the bottom of the trunk of the new Kia EV9.