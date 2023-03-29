The Kia EV9 is coming to the Netherlands! New information about the electric SUV is known.

There is no arguing about taste. It is a striking car and it should represent some kind of sporty crossover that falls into the D segment. Kia has now officially announced more information about the EV9. Range, technology, availability and more!

Kia EV 9 now official

What immediately stands out is the design. When the car was presented as a concept in Los Angeles in 2019, everyone was surprised: a whole new look. The design has been largely retained, which is sometimes different. I think it’s positive. The car gets a very own look, which we will undoubtedly see in other cars of the brand in the future. In the presentation, Kia emphasized that this is the new Tiger Nose grille.

The car will soon be the brand’s new flagship. It is an electric SUV with three full rows of seats. The design language is called ‘Opposites United’. It characterizes the car with its lines and angular shapes. Kia is taking a risk here, not everyone will like the car (immediately). But cars like the Sportage and EV6 also fall under this design language and those cars do well.

The Kia EV9 is big. The crossover is 5.01 meters long, 1.98 meters wide and 1.75 meters high. You can get the crossover with 21, 20 or 19 inch wheels.

What is most striking are the vertical headlights that make the car optically higher. The car also has a cut in the side profile and a rear that has remained fairly sleek and simple. It’s a big butt that back. Especially with the flared wheel arches, the EV9 holds its own and it looks like it can handle a few muddy paths.

Inside

There is plenty of space here. As mentioned earlier, there are three rows of seats. Ideal for a large family if you have to take half a football team with you on a Saturday morning. Fun fact: the seats in the GT line can be rotated so that you can face each other. Some passengers then drive backwards, if that doesn’t make you sick.

The EV9 stands on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and therefore has a low wheelbase of 3.01 meters and a completely flat floor. Ideal for transporting your new Ikea cupboard.

Where the outside is quite tough, the inside is subdued and quiet. We see a floating panoramic dashboard that extends from the steering wheel to the center console. This with three displays that look like one, two of which are 12.3 inches in size. Well done Kia! What we also like are the physical buttons, which we fortunately still see.

Technology

For the Dutch market, the Kia EV9 will be available as a Long Range with RWD or with AWD. Both versions are equipped with a 99.8 kWh battery pack. The RWD Long Range has a 150 kW electric motor, good for 350 Nm of torque. This version sprints to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. If it is a bit smoother then you should opt for the AWD.

The EV9 Long Range AWD has 283 kW of power and 600 Nm of torque. As a result, the SUV accelerates to a hundred kilometers per hour in six seconds. The provisional figures speak of a range of 541 kilometers WLTP. But then you have to go for the RWD Long Range on 19 inch wheels.

The E-GMP platform uses an 800v charging structure. This allows the battery to be recharged for about 239 kilometers in 15 minutes. Charging the electric car is therefore nice and smooth, as we are used to from this platform.

Autonomous driving, but..

The Kia EV9 is also smart enough to drive independently. Level 3 autonomous driving is possible with the Highway Driving Pilot assistance system. There is a big but. Dutch legislation and regulations have not yet been adapted to this technology. As a result, you cannot yet use it here in the Netherlands. Our government is also always nice and fast with this kind of thing (not), so unfortunately you cannot use all novelties.

Market launch

The new Kia EV9 will be the first to appear in Korea at the beginning of the second quarter of this year. The electric crossover will only come to the Netherlands in the second half of this year. In the run-up to the market launch, Kia will announce more information about the EV9, such as prices and models.

