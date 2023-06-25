We are now used to the sight of the Kia EV6 and its brother, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. When they first appeared, we did not know what we saw – quirky, futuristic, and above all big. Now that everyone knows someone whose neighbor has one, they’re starting to normalize. Although we do not expect that they will ever really disappear anonymously into the street scene, as cars from these brands used to do.

Choosing between the two is purely a matter of taste. After all, the technology is the same and the prices hardly differ: from 48,995 euros you step into an EV6 in the Netherlands, while an Ioniq 5 will cost you at least 48,295 euros. For that money you get an 800-volt platform with extreme fast-charging capabilities, just like a Porsche Taycan. Plus a good dose of future-proofing in the form of V2L and V2H (hanging devices on your car and feeding power back to your home).

The EV6 beats the Ioniq 5 in our opinion

On the TGeditors, we find it difficult to choose, but although the Ioniq 5 tickles our 80s soul, we still go for the Kia. Beautiful appearance, spacy interior, can be guided by the enthusiasm that is cut off and limited in other EVs. And if you choose such a Kia EV6, this is the golden mean in the range: the Plus AWD.

Two engines, good for a healthy 325 hp and four-wheel drive. Always the big battery. A range that is hardly inferior to that of the thickest RWD, because you mainly use the rear engine during normal driving. And a price that is only a fraction higher, while the reserve of performance under your foot improves considerably: the AWD is almost two seconds faster from 0 to 100 km / h.

The range of the Kia EV6 Plus in winter

We drive the EV6 when it is just above freezing, with no preheating and with the climate control set to 20 degrees. With a battery charge of 50 percent, the car indicates a remaining range of 173 kilometers. Realistically, you can easily drive 350 kilometers on a charge when it is cold and you make no effort to save energy. How much further you can get in Eco mode or if you turn off the air conditioning, can be seen on the screen.

The interior of the Kia is unique

The interior of the EV6 cannot be confused with anything else: a slightly concave dashboard, a floating center console, interesting patterns everywhere. The seat is quite high and your legs are forward because of the thick battery under the floor. Despite that, there is enough headroom in the back, which we often see differently.

Flippers behind the wheel are the easiest and most logical way to do variable regen, and Kia embraces that idea. The infotainment is still not really our thing, in terms of design and intuitive operation, but at least it is nicely integrated. And the speech recognition works fine.

Final verdict of the Kia EV6 Plus AWD

It quickly becomes clear that Kia put a lot of effort into the driving and handling of the EV6. Despite the weight and the sometimes unfamiliar chassis, this car is playful and involved. Power delivery varies by drive mode, from conservative to explosive, and when we tap our right foot in Sport mode on a 90-degree turn, the rear end erupts brutally – and the ESP is still on.

Where the rear-wheel drive character is surreptitiously concealed in most EVs, Kia puts it central here for the enthusiast. That alone would be enough for us to declare the EV6 a perennial favourite; its looks, technique and practicality only reinforce that position.

Specifications of the Kia EV6 Plus Advanced AWD (2023)

engine

2 electric motors

325 hp

605 Nm

77.4 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds

top 188 km/h

Consumption (average)

17.2kWh/100km

Range (assignment)

506 km (WLTP)

Loading time

8 hours at 11 kW

18 min. at 240 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,695×1,890x

1,550 mm (lxwxh)

2,900 mm (wheelbase)

1,990 kilograms

480 / 1,260 l (luggage)

Prices

€61,395 (NL)

€62,490 (B) – Earth