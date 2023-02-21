At least, in the high segment, the Kia EV6 is the business EV of the year.

Elections, we love them here at the editorial office. Every time there is an election, we all coo in our seats. Mainly @willeme, who coos that it has a sweet lust. Especially with the news about this election.

The Association of Business Drivers has chosen their EV of the year and – as the title of this article indicates – that is just like last year became the KIA EV6. According to those people, this is the most useful if you use your car for business.

KIA EV6 Business Car of the Year

The jury is particularly full of praise for the loading speed, driving characteristics and ease of use of the KIA. It was better than that of the Tesla Model Y and the Volvo XC40, which also competed for the title of business EV of the year in the highest segment.

Of course there was also a winner among the little ones. That honor goes to the Peugeot e-208, which is the EV of the Year 2023 in the A/B segment, according to the Business Drivers Association. Quite a mouthful, but then you also have a title….

There is only 1 real election

Yes. All well and good of course, the election of the best EV for business drivers. But of course that’s only a bit of a marginal election, especially when you consider the competition.

Because of course there is only one election that really matters when it comes to car elections and that is the Autoblog Car of the Year election. And as you know, only the real winner is chosen there, in this case the BMW M3 Touring.

And be honest, that’s more fun than a KIA EV6, right?

But still congratulations on the title, proud of you. And byrrr…

This article KIA EV6 is again the business EV of the year first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#KIA #EV6 #business #year