The EV6 GT is the most powerful car in Kia’s history, but it’s also an “exaggerated” crossover, with supercar performance but at a third of the price. Thanks to a total of 585 HP, it burns the 0-100 in 3.5 seconds

Matteo Pozzi – Milan

The Korean house is played an effect card on the theme of electrification and with the GT version of his electric crossover he almost throws down a gauntlet. Power and performance that rivals high-end sports carsbut offered at a price that remains close to that of a “normal” EV6, if the comparison is made with the dual motor under construction GT-Line.

Kia EV6, What’s it like outside — The line of Kia’s sports electric crossover is confirmed, 189 cm wide, with the 469 cm long which even seem few, compared to a car that flexes its muscles and has an important presence. The EV6 in GT version flaunts 21″ rims (instead of 20), rubberized with the performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, because here the focus is on performance even more than efficiency. The brake calipers are acid green, match with larger discs (380 mm at the front and 360 at the rear), as well as a different aesthetic configuration of the bumpers complete the picture.

Inside we find a sporty, technological and very well finished passenger compartment, the only sore point are the adjustments of the front seats. It would have been legitimate to expect them to be electric, but instead we dive into the past and the result is that we cannot "sew on" as we would like the front seats. Nothing serious, because they are still very comfortable to use. In front of the driver, the two displays, instrumentation and infotainment, come together and form a single element. The air conditioning touch controls are excellent, modern but always available and not "stuck" into one of the many menus on the touch screen. The habitability for those sitting behind is also excellent, where there are dedicated air conditioning vents and 2 other USB-C sockets, as well as a 220 volt one. As for the trunk, the capacity ranges from 480 to 1,260 litres, to which is added a small front compartment of 20, hidden by what appears to be the cover of a heat engine.

The technique — Kia with the EV6 GT pushes hard on sportiness especially from the point of view of two engines which, with the 367 HP of the rear and 218 of the front, come to unleash a total 585 horsepower and 740 Nm of maximum torque, all of which translate into one 0-100 in 3.5 seconds and 260 km/h of top speed, remarkable for an electric car. We then find a electronic limited slip rear differential, which transfers up to 100% of the torque to a single wheel. In GT mode the car “puts everything down” without traction and stability controls, a sort of drift mode, demanding due to the weight and power involved, but above all due to the electric torque, which arrives immediately and must be managed with precision and speed action on steering and accelerator.

The batteries are 77.4 kWh for an autonomy that can be maintained with a little attention between 350 and 400 km, compared to the declared figure of 424 maximum. The figure in the average cycle is actually 20.6 kW/km, therefore about 375 km. On the motorway we had to keep a speed of around 105 km/h to replicate this result, while as speed increases, the range drops even below 250 km. Recharging can be ultra-fast, at a good 250 kW in direct current, which with the 800-volt platform allows you to go up in just 18 minutes from 10 to 80% of the battery pack charge. Instead, it drops to 11 kW in alternating current and therefore with home recharge. In this case the times are around 7 and a half hours for a full recharge. The EV6 GT can also power other vehicles or balance the grid by supplying current as needed, which is essential in view of the more widespread future use of electric vehicles.

Technology — As for the Adas, the package is complete, in addition to all the classic driving aids we also find front LED headlights with intelligent adaptive beam and a really useful function which, by activating one of the two direction indicators, brings into play a camera, which shows on the instrument panel what happens in the blind spot of the mirror.

Driving the EV6 GT it turns out to be almost a little lamb, if driven with a trickle of gas. It can be driven almost completely with a single pedal, just adjust the regenerative braking to maximum (just a pity that the maximum level must be selected every time the car is restarted), offers a soft calibration of the suspension in eco and normal modes, but in sports mode the suspension becomes decidedly supported and more suitable for driving "with the knife between the teeth". Despite a weight with driver in the order of 2,200 kg and a wheelbase of 290 cm, the GT almost becomes a true sports car. Braking is always up to par, performance is surprising, with instant recovery when the gas sinks, which a petrol supercar would hardly be able to match. At the limit it is perhaps the steering that shows a not too extreme vocation, but the EV6 GT is still a compromise capable of convincing almost everyone. In GT mode the balance shifts more towards oversteer, but it is necessary to take measures, before exaggerating too much, also due to the total silence with which so many couples are unleashed.

Layouts and prices — The price of the EV6 GT is 74,950 euros, compared to a “basic” EV6, there are 16,000 more, but for a GT-Line set-up with dual engine and all-wheel drive, the difference drops to 7,000 euros. Few, if you just think of the 260 more horsepower, but the differences aren’t limited to just that. The price basically includes everything, on this specimen we find only the panoramic sunroof as an option, which is paid for an additional thousand euros. As per Kia tradition, the warranty is 7 years.

Pros and cons — Pleases: Performance, dynamic behaviour, interior habitability, price/performance ratio and equipment.

Do not like: Limited range if you take advantage of the performance, small steering angle.

Data sheet Kia EV6GT Engines electric front 218 hp, rear 367 Power 585 HP (430 kW) Maximum torque 740Nm Traction Integral Dual Motor, e-LSD rear differential Dimensions length 4,690 mm, height 1,545 mm, width 1,890 mm, wheelbase 2,900 mm, weight 2,125 kg, luggage compartment from 480 liters to 1,260 plus 20 liters front You consume 20.6 kW /100 km in average cycle Wltp Drums 77.4 kWh Autonomy maximum 424 km Acceleration 0-100km/h in 3.5″ max speed 260 km/h Price from 74,950 euros