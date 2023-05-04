The Kia Stinger already has a worthy spiritual successor. Of course, with a one hundred percent electric heart, following the sign of the times. The Kia EV6 GT, the sporty finish of the Korean electric SUV range, surprises both on paper and on the asphalt. Accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 3.5 secondsreaches 260 kilometers per hour and is ready to compete with the most efficient electric cars on the market.

The most powerful and capable car in the history of the Hyundai group, as highlighted by the manufacturer itself, makes the most of the capabilities of the E-GMP platform. It is powered by two electric motors (218CV front, 367CV rear, so traction is always total) that as a whole perform nothing less than 585CV. At the controls, stepping on the accelerator fully -as we have done on a closed track at the Jarama circuit in Madrid- gives the driver the feeling of making an airplane take off.

Kia EV6 GT Photo Gallery







The EV6 GT is a modified version of the EV6, the crossover that the Korean flag launched at the end of 2021. Since its launch, the brand has sold 1300 units in Spain809 of them in 2022, a figure that would have been much higher if they had had sufficient stock, as detailed by the general director of Kia Iberia, Eduardo Dívar, during a meeting with journalists.

Its GT variant is the icing on a cake made up of the Air and GT Line trim levels. It differs from them not only in its more performance powertrain but in specific details such as bucket-type sports seats, differentiated bumpers and grille -which slightly increase its dimensions, 15 mm in length, 10 mm in width- and a lower height -5 mm -.

Data sheet

Engines: two electric (218CV front, 367CV rear), 585 CV set

Length/width/height (m): 4.69/1.89/1.54

Trunk: 480 liters

Autonomy: 424 kilometers

Acceleration 0-100: 3.5 seconds

Price: 72,790 euros

It also features an adaptive electronically controlled suspension with sway control that reduces lean under braking and body balance under acceleration. In configurable GT mode it offers 20 or 30 percent more rigidity than in Sport mode, according to data from the brand.

Other differences with the rest of the range are some huge 21-inch wheels and five spokes, the wheel arches in body color and a chrome stripe at the rear. The model is available in five colours, with Moonscape silver as the star colour.









Inside, the two large 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and the GT button, located on the steering wheel, for the fourth driving mode, the most radical, which deactivates some electronic aids and configures parameters such as steering, take center stage. , the suspension and the performance of the engines to levels for the sake of squeezing the performance to the maximum.

On the move, it stands out above all its dynamismbut also your comfort. In addition to the logical absence of engine noise given the electrical nature of the impellers (it must be said that there is a configurable electrical sound that goes hand in hand with the performance of the engine), the work carried out by Kia engineers to isolate the passengers is noticeable. .









However, the point where the Kia EV6 GT truly stands out from its competition is in the battery. More specifically, in its recharge time. Located on the ground, it has a capacity of 77.4 kWh, which allows more than 400 kilometers before needing a recharge (a figure that is greatly reduced if the Sport and GT modes are abused). And, when you finally need to ‘refuel’, its 800 volt ultra-fast charging technology allows you to recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes (or 100 km in 4.5 minutes) on a suitable high-capacity pole, such as those for the Ionity network.

The electrified ‘pull’ Kia



So far this year, the Korean brand has sold a total of 15,324 vehicles, reaching a 6.8 percent market share, with growth of 21.4%. Its electric and electrified offer, which covers practically all of its range, has been the great driver of its results.









In fact, according to company sources during the presentation of the Kia EV6 GT, its electric market share reaches 3.8%, slightly above the 3.7% average for all manufacturers. The brand expects this percentage to increase in the coming months, especially from the end of the year, when a new 100% electric model will be incorporated, the Kia EV9.

A day for History, with capital letters. The coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom begins this Saturday in London. It starts with a procession from the Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, and will end with another in the opposite direction. We review below, in six graphics, the fundamental details of the ceremony, its protagonists and its symbolism.

At 10:20 local time – one hour more in Spain – Charles III’s carriage will leave Buckingham for Westminster Abbey. You will move along The Mall to Trafalgar Square, continuing towards Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary.

Before, from 6 in the morning, the observation areas along the route that will be accessible to thousands of people who want to see the procession up close from positions along The Mall and Whitehall. Giant screens will also be installed in Hyde Park, Green Park and St James’s Park and in 57 other locations outside the capital.

Carlos III and the queen consort, Camila, will travel together on the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a horse-drawn carriage that was made to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II in 2012. This is a break with tradition, since the Gold State Coach, a golden carriage built in 1762, is usually used to transport the Kings and Queens of England. It was designed by William Chambers and manufactured by Samuel Butler, but even Elizabeth II herself made reference at some point to how uncomfortable it is. King George III first used it to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762 and it has been used at every coronation since William IV’s in 1831.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m. Spanish time, the tour ends at the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey, through which the monarch enters with the queen consort.

Inside the Abbey

In the main altar there will be thrones for the King and the Queen consort, in addition to the Chair of Saint Edward, where the King is anointed and crowned; and the chairs of State where Carlos III will receive the oath and receive the Bible.

A ceremony in five stages

The ceremony is full of symbolism and rites from ancient times. In one of the main acts, King Charles will be introduced to the ‘people’, a tradition that dates back to the English High Middle Ages. The other great protagonist will be the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welbyin charge of “piloting” the ceremony and anointing the monarch.

After a service that will last until approximately one in the afternoon, King Carlos III and Queen Camila, already crowned, will go to the Chapel of San Eduardo where Carlos will remove the heavy Crown of San Eduardo, one of the heaviest in the world. world with his 2.2 kilos, and will don the Imperial State Crown. Other jewels that will play a leading role will be the Scepter with a Dove, also called the Rod of Equity and Mercy, which represents the spiritual role of the King, and the Orb of the Sovereign.

Once the ceremony is over, Charles III and Stretcher they will participate in the procession that leaves the Abbey while the national anthem is played, already aboard the Gold State Coach.