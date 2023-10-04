A mini EV6? That must be a success in the Netherlands!

Whether you have the Kia EV6 Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that it is a leading car. In terms of EV capabilities and driving characteristics, this Korean puts many European competitors in the spotlight. That’s why we’re curious to see what else Kia has in store.

We will find out very soon, because next week is ‘EV Day’. On this day, Kia will reveal all their electric plans. To warm us up, we are also presented with a teaser image, showing no fewer than five models.

These are not all new, because we already know three of these models. On the far left we of course see the EV6 and on the far right we see the seven-seater EV9. We already know the car in the middle: that is the EV5. It looks a lot like the EV9, but is a size smaller.

That leaves two models that we haven’t seen before. In addition to the EV6, we see a sporty crossover, which looks a lot like a small version of the EV6. This car will probably be called EV4.

As the second car from the right we see a crossover that is a bit more angular, in line with the EV5 and EV9. This car will probably be called EV3 and will be a Kia Soul-sized car. This would therefore make this model below the e-Niro be positioned.

We still have to grope in the dark for a while. If all goes well, we will hear more next Thursday. The new compact EVs will then be unveiled as concepts during EV Day. This Korean party is certainly also interesting for the Netherlands, because things must be strange if a Kia EV3 or an EV4 is not to be a success in our country.

