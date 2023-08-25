KIA’s electric range expands with the introduction of the new one EV5, identified as a practical five-seater full electric SUV with a decisive style. It is not yet clear whether the European market will ever see this model up close: the new EV5 was in fact designed for China, with the Korean automaker having decided at least initially to produce and sell it locallywithout excluding its export to the Old Continent though.

New standards

“The new EV5 was created to redefine the compact SUV genre with a shape shaped by the company’s unique design philosophy Opposites United – said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of the KIA Global Design Center – At every stage, our designers worked closely with their engineering colleagues to create the best possible solution for sustainable mobility. Consequently, the EV5 establishes a new standard in terms of design, performance and practicality, while delivering new levels of driver enjoyment and user experience.”

Focus on the interior

Much of KIA’s efforts have been focused on predesign of the interior of the new EV5, conceived not only as a simple passenger compartment but as an additional space where families want to live life. From an equipment point of view, several elements have been taken from the larger EV9 SUV, think of the dashboard, steering wheel and infotainment: technologically speaking, we find a wrap-around digital panel that houses the driver’s display and the central touchscreen , in addition to a series of physical buttons and commands maintained for the management of the main functions. In addition to this, the spaciousness is increased compared to that of classic SUVs, with the interior environment enhanced by 64-color ambient lighting with dimming function.

Engine and architecture

At the moment KIA has not revealed the engine specifications available at launch, but we know that the new EV5 will be introduced to the market with a single electric motor mounted at the rear and capable of delivering 215 HP of maximum power and 310 Nm of peak torque. The choice of the Korean automaker to equip the new EV5 with is interesting 400 V architecture instead of the 800 V system that characterizes the EV9, a solution adopted with the aim of keeping the entry price low. In addition to this version of the EV5, a GT variant with all-wheel drive is expected to debut soon, the specifics of which are still unknown.