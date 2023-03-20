Kia doesn’t waste any time: the EV9 has only just been unveiled, or here is already the Concept EV5.

There was a time when Kia’s were fairly meaningless in terms of design, but that time is definitely over. The Kia EV6 is a very distinct car and so is the EV9, which was unveiled last week. It is designed according to the same design language, but a lot more square.

We now also see that with the Kia EV5. Now you may be thinking: EV5, did I miss something…? No, that magic kia suddenly out of the hat today. We are now also hearing the name EV5 for the first time. It is still a concept car, but knowing the Koreans, the production version will not differ much.

There is no doubt that the EV5 is related to the EV9. The EV5 looks like two drops of water on its bigger brother. That in itself is not bad, but it is not a completely unique design. While the EV6 and EV9 are.

In addition to the size, the difference is mainly in the headlights and taillights. The headlights on the EV5 are connected to triangular air intakes. The taillights extend all the way to the Kia logo in the center of the tailgate.

The outside of the Kia Concept EV5 already looks reasonably production-ready, but that applies slightly less to the inside. Here we still see real concept car antics such as rotating seats. Kia calls it groundbreaking, but we have really seen that before.

Kia unveils the Concept EV5 in China. That is also the market they initially focus on. The production version of the EV5 will be launched in China later this year. Then it’s the turn of the other markets.

Whether the Netherlands is also among them is not yet known, but you can bet that the EV5 is also coming our way. A compact electric crossover from Kia is a guaranteed success in the Netherlands.

This article Kia EV5: the EV9 gets a little brother appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

