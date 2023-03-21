Different dimensions, same engine solution. Just one week after unveiling the EV9 large electric SUV, KIA has unveiled another zero-emissions model that will expand its lineup: the EV5. It is a compact crossover, as mentioned smaller than the EV9 with which it shares the type of power supply, electric indeed. Aesthetically speaking, it introduces some new stylistic cues that anticipate the future direction that the Korean brand will take in terms of design.

State of the art interior and exterior

KIA presented the new EV5 in the form of a concept car, but we don’t find it hard to believe that the production version of the model won’t be too different. In any case, the distinctive elements of this model stand out both outside the passenger compartment, characterized by squared lines, 21″ rims and lighting units equipped with “Star Map” technology of KIA that extend along the grille and sides of the front fascia, both inside, with a configuration that counts four individual seats that rotate outwards and a rear-facing bench placed in the rear. The large panoramic sunroof, the large horizontal touchscreen display that extends over a large part of the dashboard and the octagonal steering wheel deserve a mention.

First in China, then…

In this case, sustainability does not only translate into the choice of an all-electric propulsion system, but also into the use of a series of ecological materials, including algae extracts and recycled PET bottles, for the production of seats, doors and dashboard. KIA has confirmed that the new EV5 will be made into a production vehicle later this year, but remained silent on two issues: powertrain and battery specifications, and consequently zero-emissions range. of this electric compact crossover; the markets on which the model will be available, limiting itself to stating that the debut will take place in China.