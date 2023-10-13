On the occasion of the first EV Day by Kia in Seoul, the brand presented its new model, theEV5a fully compact SUV electric with 5 seatscharacterized by a style similar to the larger one EV9. The Kia EV5 shares the E-GMP electric platform with other models like the EV6, EV9 And Hyundai Ioniq 5. In technical terms, it offers several options, including the choice between one or two engineswith powers that can reach up to 306 HP And 58 or 81 kWh lithium batteries.

The Kia EV5 is Kia’s third dedicated electric vehicle. Its dimensions are as follows: length of 4.61 meterswidth of 1.87 metersheight of 1.71 meters and step of 2.75 meters.

Its futuristic design follows the philosophy “Opposites United” by Kia, with a front that presents a new interpretation of the “Digital Tiger Face”characterized by innovative light clusters and three-dimensional daytime lights calls “Signature Star Map Lighting”.

The rear pillar, large rear window spoiler and tail lights feature an original design with a LED light strip. Additionally, the vehicle offers nine paint options with a glossy finish and one matte finish.

Cockpit and infotainment

The Kia EV5 in the cockpit focuses on comfort, practicality and safetywith a design inspired by the tastes of “millennials” and the idea of ​​a “living room on wheels”. The interior shows off materials soft and modern applied on the dashboard, doors and seats, creating a welcoming environment.

The front passenger enjoys a large, seat-like seat armchairfrom which you can conveniently control climate control, navigation and ambient lighting with 64 different color shades and 10 intensity levels. Most physical controls have been eliminated, with the exception of those for starting, stopping and the main air conditioning functions. Management is mainly done through screens distributed across the dashboard, including one in front of the driver 12.3 inchesa system of 12.3-inch infotainment it’s a 5-inch display for climate control.

Connectivity is managed by the infotainment system Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) and supports updates over-the-air software. The unified interface Unified Graphical User Interface simplifies access to specific functions of electric vehicles, such as range and charging.

The car also has an air conditioning system three zones, with individual control for the driver, front passenger and rear passengers, as well as an odor reduction function. Over time, digital functions and services can be expanded via Kia Connect Storewithout the need to go to the dealership.

Versions with single electric motor or all-wheel drive

In Korea, the Kia EV5 offers several versions: standard, long-range and long-range AWD. The standard version is equipped with a 58 kWh battery and a front engine from 218 HP (160 kW), with a range of between 400 and 500 km. The version long-range mount one 81 kWh battery and the same front engine from 218 HP with an autonomy that borders on 700km. In the model Long-range AWD, a is added 95 hp (70 kW) rear engine, bringing the overall power to 306 hp (225 kW).

The battery can be quickly recharged from 30% to 80% in 27 minutes and is designed to work in all seasons thanks to a heat pump advanced. The EV5 also has a system of regenerative braking and function i-Pedal, which allows the driver to manage acceleration and deceleration with a single pedal. One is also planned GT sports version of the vehicle.

ADAS on the EV5

The Kia EV5 is equipped with the latest advanced systems from driver assistance (ADAS) and a wide range of active safety systems. Includes system Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2) to help the driver maintain distance, stay centered in the lane, change lanes and adjust lateral positioning.

One touch of the Kia smart key, the Digital Key 2activate the system Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) of the EV5, which allows the vehicle to park independently without the need for driver intervention. Using ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles, the RSPA 2 system maneuvers the EV5 into a designated parking space, managing accelerator, brakes and gearbox, and automatically applying the brakes if it detects an obstacle in its path.

The EV5 also features the RCCA system (Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist) to prevent collisions with oncoming vehicles during reversing manoeuvres.

To improve energy use, the EV5 is equipped with features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) And Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). With V2L, the high-voltage battery can provide power to external electronic devices, while V2G will allow share energy in excess of the battery with the grid, if there is the necessary infrastructure.

When it arrives, price of the EV5

The Kia EV5 is scheduled to debut in Europe, including Italy, during 2024. It is expected that the starting price will probably be around between 50,000 and 60,000 euros.

