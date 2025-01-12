Kia EV3, a success in all its facets

The Korean model presents an ideal combination of dimensions, interior and cargo space, features, equipment and price

The Kia EV3 has been one of the best planned launches in recent times, undoubtedly the one required by a model that is intended to set a new benchmark in the electric vehicle market. Everything about the Korean car is so well measured that it surpasses its competitors in practically every section that one comes to analyze.

We are talking about a compact-sized SUV that, at 4.3 meters in length, serves perfectly as a single family car, thanks especially to a wheelbase equivalent to that of a Kia Sportage (2.68 m) and a width extraordinary interior, which translates into very spacious rear seats.

The trunk is also generous for a vehicle of this size: 460 liters which become 1,250 if we fold the rear seats and to which are added the 25 liters arranged under the front hood and ideal for transporting charging cables.

In terms of habitability, the EV3 consequently surpasses all similar models – such as the Fiat 600e, the Peugeot e-2008 or the Smart #1 – and even some from higher segments, but above all it stands out for being the one that presents a more successful relationship between exterior size and interior and cargo space. The Volvo EX30, which is another of the electric vehicles of the moment, is even more compact than the Kia—it measures 4.23 m long—but neither its cabin nor its trunk can compete with its one.

The South Korean brand has meticulously calibrated which batteries it was going to ship and in which versions of the EV3. For the variant that will surely be the most in demand in the long run, it has opted for a 58.3 kWh one that grants 436 kilometers of autonomy in the WLTP cycle. Above is another 81.4 kWh with which theoretically you can reach 605 km between recharges, a figure very far from what rivals present.

Volvo has opted for the EX30 with powers ranging from 272 to 428 horsepower. In this regard, the EV3, which currently only has a 204 HP electric motor, will soon respond with new versions that will significantly complete its range, including one with four-wheel drive and another sportier and more powerful one called GT.

The version with a large battery of the Kia model can boast of achieving more kilometers of range when recharging in direct current, investing a time similar to that of its competitors – around half an hour – in the operation. In exactly 31 minutes, using a fast charging point – up to 128 kW in its case – its 81.4 kWh system recovers energy to travel 424 km, for 333 km in the EX30, 323 in the Renault Megane E -Tech and 319 km in Smart #1. In other words, the EV3 obtains 13.6 km for each minute of recharging, while the Volvo model achieves 12.8, the Smart 10.6 and the Renault, 9.5.



EV3 interior



Lots of technology on board

As heir to the enormous and very sophisticated EV9, the EV3 has a technological display that includes, among other things, bidirectional charging, digital key, Relaxation seats, intelligent speed control or the route planner, essential in any electric model. Thanks to this device, whoever is behind the wheel knows at all times the maximum and minimum kilometers that can be traveled depending on the driving style, in addition to having an estimate of the range based on the efficiency achieved on the previous trip.

Among the technological firsts of the car we also find the systemKia In-Car Paymentwhich makes it easy to make payments from the car, and on-demand functions throughKia Connect Store. The capacity ofstreamingvideo and artificial intelligence assistant with ChatGPT will be offered via update ofsoftwarethroughout the year.

The interior of the EV3 is dominated by a panoramic panel consisting of three screens. Two of them, 12.3 inches each, are touchscreen, and the third, 5.3″, is dedicated to air conditioning. The most complete finish available (GT-Line) and equipped with a pack called Luxury adds ahead-up displayof 12.3” placed on the windshield, right before the driver’s eyes.

The basic model, with a 58.3 kWh battery and in Air finish, has a starting price of 36,930 euros before applying official aid or possible discounts, while the version with a large battery and in the same finish is available from 41,705 euros, under the same conditions. None of the EV3’s competitors has such a competitive price considering its good balance between performance, quality, power and equipment.

#Kia #EV3 #success #facets