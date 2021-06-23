Kia Europe he nominated Steffen Cost new Vice President operations. The office comes in conjunction with the office of Emilio Herrera as President and CEO of Kia Iberia. Cost now works at Kia’s European headquarters in Frankfurt, in Germany and reports directly to the president Jason Jeong.

Cost in his new role is committed to Kia Europe’s important sales growth goals and oversees the launch of 11 new electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2026, with the first deliveries of EV6 crossover expected across Europe in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Steffen Cost, the new Vice President of Kia operations in Europe can count on more than 20 years of experience in the European automotive sector.

He held the role of CEO of Kia Germany since March 2015, during which Kia has become one of the fastest growing brands in Germany. His successful business development strategy at Kia Germany resulted in a turnover of 1.5 billion euros.

Emilio Herrera was appointed new President and CEO of Kia Iberia in Spain. Mr. Herrera has been COO for Kia Europe since April 2018, where he successfully managed a successful period of sales for the Korean brand in the region.

Last year, Kia Europe’s highest annual market share was achieved, passed from 3.2% to 3.5%, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

