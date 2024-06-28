KIA looks to the future with great ambition. An ambition that sees electric and more generally the theme of electrification as a great protagonist: the Korean giant aims to market approximately 4.3 million vehicles worldwide by the end of the decade, of which 58% electrified. As mentioned, pure electric will play a leading role: in this sense KIA estimates increasing EV sales from 1.15 million in 2027 to 1.6 million in 2030.

KIA Electrification

Let’s talk about important numbers. An example above all: the 58% mentioned above concretely translates into 2.48 million electrified vehicles, of which over 880,000 HEVs and PHEVs. To reach all these targets, KIA will commit to expand its electrified range within a couple of years: between 2024 and 2026 the Korean brand will offer the EV2, EV3, EV4 and EV5 as part of its 100% electric line-up. To this, we will add one HEV range consisting of eight models.

Electric, but also hybrid

A electrified growth strategy which KIA confirmed yesterday, during the national press conference for the presentation of the new Picanto (here is our test), but which it had already mentioned a couple of months ago, when it spoke of 9 new hybrid cars that it promised to launch within the next five years, with final expiry in 2028. Yesterday, exactly as at the time, the Korean giant did not specify which model lines will be hybridised, and it did not even say whether they will be light hybrid, full hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions.