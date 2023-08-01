Kia continues its record run in Europe in 2023, with registrations of 304,757 units during the first half of the year, according to new figures published by the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).

This represents an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period in 2022. In June alone, 54,611 units were sold, 5.4% more than in the same month last year. This growth contributes to keeping Kia’s European market share constant at 4.6% during 2023.

Kia’s electrified vehicles have represented 34% of its sales in Europe (103,656 units) in this period. During the first half of the year, the best-selling Kia in the markets of the EU, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the United Kingdom has been the new Sportage, with 82,826 units. It was followed by the entire Ceed family, with 68,758 units, and the Picanto, with 39,133 units.

The Spanish subsidiary of the automobile firm Kia, Kia Iberia, registered a net profit of 40.83 million euros during the year 2022, which means almost doubling the 24.03 million recorded in the previous year, according to the accounts to which Europa Press has had access.

The company’s turnover in 2022 amounted to 1,180 million euros, 20.6% more than that registered in the previous fiscal year, of which 1,146 million came from sales and 33.95 million from the provision of services .

Likewise, the company’s operating result was 42.94 million, more than double the previous year (+126.6%). For its part, the Spanish subsidiary had a negative financial result of 3.6 million euros, caused by financial expenses of 1.5 million and impairments and losses of 2.86 million euros.

The firm has explained that in 2022 it reached total sales in Spain of 58,412 units, 6.3% more, while its market penetration grew 0.9 percentage points, until it had a market share of 7.6%.

For its part, the network of dealers of kia iberiawhich has 81 dealers in 227 points of sale, has obtained a profitability of 3% in 2022 compared to the 1.7% registered in the year 2021.