The first quarter of 2023 coincides with the best period ever for Kia on the European market. According to data released by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, the Korean automaker closed the January-March period of this year with 148,571 units registered which is equivalent to a growth of 2.23% compared to the first quarter of 2022 A considerable increase even if compared to 2021, when the effects of the pandemic were still significantly present. In that case, registrations had stopped at 113,812 units.

Kia also flies in March

In March 2023 alone, Kia grew by 6.9% compared to the same month in 2022, for a total of 63,053 units sold. This positive trend allows Kia to firmly maintain its market share in Europe at 4.6%. The author of these important results is the electrified range of Kia capable of responding to the growing European demand for mobility with low environmental impact. In the EU, EFTA and UK markets, in fact, the best seller in the first quarter was Sportage (also considering the hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants) with 41,275 units. Followed by the Ceed family (including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains) with 35,207 units and Niro with 19,115 units.

Electric push

Importantly, Kia’s hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric (EV) vehicles accounted for 35% of total sales in Europe in this first period of 2023, accelerating the brand’s transformation into a provider of sustainable mobility. The award-winning 100% electric EV6 has driven electric vehicle sales and, with the arrival of the highly anticipated EV9 later this year, another leap is expected.

Kia satisfaction

Satisfaction on the part of Kia’s top management for the result achieved on the Old Continent market, with the President of Kia Europe Jason Jeong commenting as follows: “This record-breaking start to the year highlights Kia’s continued growth across the continent and above all the fact that European drivers recognize the qualities of our wide range of electrified vehicles.”