The positive momentum continues on the market for Kia which confirmed its growth also in 2022: the commercial results of the Korean car manufacturer showed 2,903,619 vehicles registered, with a growth of 4.6% compared to 2021. It goes even better in the markets outside Korea, where there was an increase of 5.4% with 2,362. 551 units to which are added those registered on the domestic market 541,068. In the month of December alone, Kia’s global increase was 13.7% compared to December 2021, with 236,874 vehicles sold.

The most popular Kia model in 2022 was the Sportage SUV with 452,068 units sold, followed by the Seltos SUV with 310,418 units and by the other iconic SUV of the brand, the Sorento, which totaled 222,570 units. Kia’s strong results in 2022 were driven by careful and effective supply chain management despite global raw material shortages and the successful launches of the all-new Niro and Seltos. In the global electric vehicle market, in addition, Kia with EV6the revolutionary all-electric crossover, demonstrated the brand’s competitiveness and technological capabilities, with almost 80,000 units sold worldwide.

For 2023 Kia has set itself the goal of selling 3.2 million vehicles worldwide, of which 585,120 in Korea and 2.61 million in other markets. Kia in 2023 will support this positive growth trend through solid commercial expansion strategies in the various markets and by introducing a flexible production system for the development of Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) as well as with products and solutions tailored to customers. Kia will also continue to consolidate its leadership in the global electric vehicle market with its unique range of electrified models. This year, the launch of several highly anticipated models is planned, starting with the top SUV EV9 scheduled for early 2023, in line with the Korean brand’s goal of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider.