The Kia Charge charging ecosystem is still growing. The solution created by the Korean brand provides a single subscription for all charging operations carried out in Europe, dedicated to both private and corporate customers. In this way, the over 100,000 subscribers have access to 800,000 AC and DC charging points, located in 28 European countries, with an increase of 10% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and 39% compared to the same period of 2023.

The Kia charging network is growing

Over 2.5 million charging cycles have already been completed on the infrastructure with the Kia Charge card or via the Kia Charge app. “In parallel with the increase in electric vehicles on the road, it is important to accompany this choice with the implementation of charging points, to allow our customers to easily recharge their EV vehicles”said Martin Enthofer, Director Customer Experience Strategy and Solutions Kia Europe.“With Kia Charge that simplifies and improves every journey, Kia sets a new benchmark in making electric driving more accessible to an ever-wider variety of audiences.”

How Kia Charge works

Kia Charge offers customers a one-stop service for charging, at home, at work or on the go, including route planning, authentication, account management and payment. Customers have the opportunity to access over 4,200 ultra-fast charging stations in the IONITY network. Thanks to the partnership with IONITY, Kia is promoting the expansion of over 17,000 high-power stations on European motorways by 2030. To date, Kia Charge has had a participation rate of 42%, with an overall satisfaction index of around 75 %. Supporting Kia Charge is the Kia EV Route Planner, which, as part of the navigation system, detects charging stations along the route and automatically adds them as waypoints, making it easier to find charging points. Kia Plug & Charge is available as an additional aid to facilitate charging. Customers can charge their EV by simply plugging in the power cable, without the need for a charging card or app for authentication