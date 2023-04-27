Just enough time to bear the last few drizzles and then we are beautiful and ready for the summer, which means holidays. Sea? Or rather mountain? The important thing is to relax, and one of the best ways is to experience an outdoor vacation. Whoever has a camper is on horseback, but whoever wants to look out into this world full of charm and adventure has various options, all aimed at transform your car into a small house on wheels.

Pop top bed

The latest idea concerns the Kia Carnival, a minivan marketed on the North American market, for which a company specializing in camping equipment called “UniCamp” designed a pop-top bed applicable on the roof of the car.

Part car, part camper

After all, it is the parent company itself that promotes the Carnival as “the perfect MPV camper for those who want to explore the great outdoors in style and comfort”. And it is no coincidence that Unicamp is also planning one modular outdoor kitchen. We will see.

How does it work

For the moment, let’s settle for the bed on the roof made of reinforced thermosetting plastic which, once closed, blends elegantly with the rest of the minivan. In open mode instead, the curtain reveals a compact sleeping area for two which includes two mesh windows on either side. Furthermore, it fits perfectly with the Carnival as the minivan’s sunroof also acts as an entrance hatch into the sleeping area. How much does all this cost? Not a little, about $16,000, when we consider the fact that the entire car has a list price that starts at just double this figure.