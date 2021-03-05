The Korean company Kia has started selling the updated Picanto hatchback in the Russian market. The cost of the car ranges from 819,900 to 1,114,900 rubles. This is stated in a press release received on March 5 in the editorial office of Izvestia.

It is noted that in the appearance of the Picanto, changes have been made to the design of the main optics and fog lights, bumpers and a radiator grill. In the interior, the most noticeable element is the eight-inch screen of the multimedia system, on which the image of the rear-view camera can be displayed. Multimedia supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

In Russia, the car will be offered with gasoline power units with 67 and 87 hp. The engines work in conjunction with a five-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission.

The basic version of the car includes 14-inch wheels, audio preparation, heated windscreen washer nozzles, front airbags, child seat connectors, tire pressure monitoring system, light sensor, immobilizer, central locking and ERA-GLONASS emergency communication equipment.

The top version received sporty design front and rear bumpers, a radiator grille and side moldings with sporty accents, a double chrome muffler, 16-inch alloy wheels, a GT Line sports steering wheel, aluminum pedal covers, artificial leather seat trim.

Like all Kia models in Russia, the Picanto is covered by a long manufacturer’s warranty – 5 years or 150,000 km.

On March 1, it was reported that Kia began selling cars of the special Edition Plus series in Russia.

The special Edition Plus is available for the Soul, Cerato, Seltos and Sportage models. All cars in the series have a multimedia system with access to Yandex, Apple Carplay and Android Auto services and an exclusive Edition Plus badge.