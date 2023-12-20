The commitment to environmental sustainability continues for Kia Italia thanks to the collaboration with Treebu, a Benefit Company founded in Italy by a team of engineers and agronomists with the aim of generating value for people and the territory. The Italian division of the Korean brand supported the planting of 8 Paulownie forests from April to September 2023, for a total of 1,600 trees, while regenerating disused land in the Verona area.

Because these plants

The choice to plant Paulownia comes from a conscious evaluation of the characteristics of the plant. Paulownia is, in fact, the fastest growing plant in the world: it reaches maturity in approximately 6/8 years. This growth is due to a very efficient photosynthetic cycle, which is normally that of annual grasses and not trunk trees. Paulownia has a good degree of CO2 absorption, cleaning the soil from hydrocarbons and heavy metals and thus increasing the amount of organic substance in the soil. In this way it also favors the proliferation of pollinators. Its cultivation is low impact, as it does not require phytosanitary treatment or chemical fertilization. It is part of the so-called phoenix trees, as it is able to regrow independently from the trunk cut at the base, guaranteeing up to four vegetative and cutting cycles without the need for replanting. Furthermore, Paulownia produces a valuable wood that can be applied in various sectors: construction, shipbuilding, furniture, packaging. It is also used to make musical instruments and surfboards.

Kia's sustainable choices

The planting method involves planting a sterile clone of a hybrid between different pure species, to eliminate the risk of invasiveness and select the best growth characteristics, carbon absorption and wood quality between the different subspecies. The collaboration with Treebu also represents an opportunity for Kia Italia to involve its collaborators and stakeholders in the collective commitment to regenerate the territory and work together to create shared value.