KIA is preparing to face a new electrified offensive on the market. And we underline electrified, not electric: the Korean brand intends to make up for the poor diffusion of 100% electric cars introducing new hybrid models within its range. In particular, we talk about 9 new hybrid cars which KIA has promised to launch within the next five years, with a final deadline of 2028.

Hybrid offensive

At the moment, few details are known about these hybrid models: we know for example that they will mostly be electrified versions applied to most of the main model lines globally, even if KIA has not specified which ones lines of models specifically they will be hybridized and he didn't even say that they will be versions light hybrids, full hybrids or plug-in hybrids.

The objectives do not change

However, this does not change what they are ambitions of KIA, which has confirmed its long-term goal of marketing up to 1.6 million electric cars every year by 2030. That said, the Korean automaker itself has recognized that the growth in sales of full electric vehicles is slowing , hey factors are different: economic recession, subsidy cuts and lack of charging infrastructure are just some of them.

Hybrid and electric forecasts

However, KIA's own forecasts also foresee ample space for other engines in the coming years: for example, the Korean brand estimates that the vehicles hybrids will make up 20% of its global sales in 2030, up from an estimated 14% in 2024, compared to its vehicle sales electrical which will increase from 10% to 38% in the same period. When added together, electrified vehicles overall will account for 58 percent of KIA's global sales by 2030, or approximately 2.48 million units.