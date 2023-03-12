After the fall of Inter Milan and the triumph of Napoli, it is practically a fact that the team that plays for Diego Armando Maradona will be the Serie A champion. An 18-point difference at this point in the season seems irreversible, Therefore, everything suggests that those led by Spalletti have signed the local title for more and will be able to focus their forces on the Champions League.
The immediate focus of attention is on the figure of Victor Osihmen, however, the Nigerian is not the only vital man in the Neapolitan squad. For many, the star of Serie A is the Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who not only scores a significant number of goals, but is also the most outstanding assister in Italy and the best playmaker for much of Europe, therefore, he has become Xavi’s impossible wish.
Sources report that Xavi had a chat with Laporta to talk about the market, the culé coach feels firm on the right with Dembélé and Raphinha, but he knows that there is room for improvement on the left, since neither Ferran nor Ansu surrenders and they have had to adapt to Gavi in the area. In said talk, Hernández asked Laporta if there would be any option to add the Georgian to Barcelona in the summer, since he was considered the perfect player for the position, but the coach received a not very encouraging response, an almost resounding no for this
