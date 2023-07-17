Khusnullin: two-way traffic on one side of the Crimean bridge will be launched on September 15

Two-way traffic on one side of the Crimean bridge will have to be launched, according to preliminary dates, by September 15, 2023. This was reported to President Vladimir Putin by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin at a meeting on the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge on July 17, the broadcast was shown KP.RU.

As for traffic on the second side, it is going to be provided by November 1 this year. Earlier in the day, Khusnullin reported that it would take up to three weeks to restore the Crimean bridge after the attack. He also stated that the pillars of the Crimean bridge, according to preliminary data, were not damaged.

The terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge took place on the morning of July 17. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that at about 3 a.m., the bridge was attacked by two surface drones of Ukraine – as a result, one of the sections of the bridge was damaged. Later in the evening of the same day, it became known that the Kerch ferry began to operate for cars, in addition to trucks.