The volume of issued mortgage loans increased by 44% in the first quarter of this year. This was announced on April 7 by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin.

“According to DOM.RF and Frank RG analytical agency, in January-March 2021, 418 thousand mortgage loans were issued for 1.17 trillion rubles. This exceeds the figures for the same period in 2020 by 26% in quantitative terms and by 44% in monetary terms, “the press service quotes the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to him, more than a quarter of the issued loans fall under the concessional mortgage program at 6.5%.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the program of preferential mortgages at 6.5%, implemented by the government, remains very relevant for those wishing to improve their living conditions.

Earlier this day, it was reported that the amount of overpayment on mortgages in the regions where preferential conditions will be canceled will increase by about 40% on average, and the total cost of the loan will increase by almost 13%.

As the realtor Pavel Borovikov said on April 4, the mortgage rate in Russia is now almost equal to the inflation rate, so it is better to issue a mortgage for an apartment in the coming months.

Since the spring of 2020, an anti-crisis program of preferential mortgages has been in effect in Russia at 6.5% for new buildings. Some banks issue loans on more favorable terms – at 5.85-6.1% per annum, using a subsidy.

A preferential mortgage program at a rate of 6.5% was introduced as an anti-crisis measure to support the economy in a pandemic. It was originally planned to complete it on November 1, 2020, but later its validity was extended until July 1, 2021.