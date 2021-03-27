In Russia, the shortage of workers in the construction industry is currently about 1.5-2 million people. This was announced to reporters on Saturday, March 27, by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin.

“In the country today there is a 1.5-2 million shortage of labor resources in the construction industry alone, and workers’ wages have risen because of the deficit by about 50%, and somewhere – twice. That is, even paying twice the salary, it is extremely difficult to gather people, ”he said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, this is one of the main constraints to the development of the entire industry.

Khusnullin noted that now the epidemic situation with the coronavirus pandemic is improving in Russia, in this regard, they plan to consider the issue of simplifying border crossing for workers.

At the same time, as the Deputy Prime Minister added, they also want to solve the problem of shortage of builders through training and retraining of personnel.

On February 24, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, Andrei Kutepov, proposed to revise the demanded specialties, as well as pay more attention to the training of our own personnel in the construction sector and agriculture in order to prevent “the country’s dependence on foreign labor.”

The senator, referring to the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, noted that as a result of the pandemic, the number of migrants in the country has almost halved: from 11 million to 6 million people, most of them work under patents.

In early February, entrepreneurs complained about a shortage of builders in Russia. Thus, the National Association of Builders (NOSTROY) told Izvestia that about 50% of developers experienced a shortage of builders. The SRO “Ural Association of Builders” (UOS) said that the shortage of workers was 40-50%.