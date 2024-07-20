Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin announced a possible revision of the terms of family mortgages

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin announced a possible revision of the terms of family mortgages. He spoke about this following a working visit to the capital of Bashkortostan TASS.

“We are currently looking at how the dynamics will develop, because the rate is high, we pay a lot of money from the budget, hundreds of billions of rubles annually,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

He also specified that the dynamics will be monitored over the next three months. “If any measures are needed, we will bring them to the government level,” he specified. In addition, Khusnullin added that more than 1.1 million families have used the program.

Earlier in July, Russians rushed to get preferential mortgages on the eve of their cancellation. Compared to May, the growth was 36.6 percent. The total amount of corresponding loans is 578 billion rubles. In May, this figure reached 423 billion.