Fans are always excited about Bollywood star kids. There is a constant curiosity in the fans to know about the life of Star Kids. Recently, the competition between two such star kids has been a cause of discussion on social media among the fans. Actually, late actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are in the news among fans on social media.

Khushi and Navya made account public

Actually, Khushi Kapoor Navya Nanda has made her Instagram account public. After the account is public, now any fan can follow both. Also, fans can now like both their photos.

Fans are liking photos

If you look at the pictures on the social media account, then both are quite beautiful and stylish. Both have shared more than one picture of themselves on social media. After which, fans are not only like these pictures constantly, as well as many fun comments are also being seen.

Likes on social media account

While talking about the likes and comments of both of them on social media accounts, Khushi Kapoor is seen moving ahead of Navya Naveli in this matter. Actually, after making both accounts public, the fans have started liking and following their pictures. In which, when we talk about the number of fans, happiness has appeared ahead.

