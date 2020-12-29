Bollywood actress Jahnavi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor remains very active on social media. She often shares her photos. Now he has posted a photo of him, which is going viral on social media.

In the photo, Khushi is seen sitting on the floor. She is seen wearing a white top and pants. Along with this, Khushi has flaunted two new tattoos made on her arm. His style in black sunglasses is very much liked by the fans. Seeing this photo of happiness, fans and friends are calling him ‘Tattoo Queen’. Anshula Kapoor has shared the Heart Eye emoji on this post, while Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Alia wrote in the comment, ‘Model.’

Please tell that Jahnavi Kapoor has a good bond with Khushi Kapoor. During a recent interview, Jahnavi had praised Khushi saying that even though she is older, more than her younger sister Khushi is responsible. Jahnavi had said, “I am a little silly, but happiness is sensible and protective.”

At the same time, Khushi had told in an interview that she has faced a lot of criticism from a young age, due to which she could not be confident about herself. Khushi had said, “I don’t look like my mother and sister, so that’s why people used to make fun of me many times.” Sometimes it affected my way of eating and wearing my clothes. ”

Khushi had said, “I don’t understand how to handle this.” I am very shy and I feel strange when someone comments on me, but people have to understand that I am a real person. ”