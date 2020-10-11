Khushdil Shah made a place in the record book. This Pakistani batsman scored the fastest T20 century for Pakistan in T20 cricket. Playing for Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, he scored a century on just 35 balls.On Friday, he became the fastest Pakistani batsman to score a century in T20 cricket. He completed his century against Sindh with the help of nine sixes and eight fours in just 35 balls. This is the fifth fastest century jointly in T20 cricket. At the same time, he broke the Pakistani record with five balls. Earlier, Ahmed Shehzad scored a 40-ball century against Duronto Rajshahi in 2012 playing for Barisal Berners in the Bangladesh Premier League.

This record has brought Khushdil on par with David Miller and Rohit Sharma but both these batsmen had scored a century on 35 balls in international cricket.

When Khushdil came to bat, his team was in trouble after losing four wickets for 43 runs. When he was out in the 16th over, his team’s score had reached 170. However, the target of 217 runs was still far away and despite this record innings, his team had to work hard to win. In the end, the Punjab team won by two wickets with two balls left.