Actress-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Attacking his former party Congress, Khushbu Sundar has said that the Gandhi family should get out of its bubble. In his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he made serious allegations against the top party leaders without naming them. He had said that there are some people sitting on big posts in the party, who have no connection with the ground reality. They are ordering. People like me, who want to work for the party, are pushing back and stopping them.

According to the report published in the Indian Express, Khushbu Sundar said, the Gandhi family will have to come out of the bubble created by themselves. They will keep losing until they burst the bubble. In this situation, the Congress will not find itself in the opposition, they are living in a false hope. South Indian film actress Khushboo was in DMK before joining Congress in 2014. Congress sources claim that she was angry after not getting the ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He alleged that the Congress does not want to explain why people are leaving. Sundar said that it is clear from the letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi who is responsible for leaving the party. People who read my letter will know who I am talking about. The high command will know. She said that the reason for leaving the party was political and she would not name any leader because she does not want to try to throw mud.

He raised the question, why are people who are part of the Congress leaving the party? The They just want to allege that we are opportunists. They do not want to introspect … something is going wrong somewhere within the party which the party is watching happily. Because they themselves live in the world and do not want to come out of it. He said that the Congress party is made for the people, it is not a private property. It has been built by those who wanted to serve the country.

