Actress Khushbu Sundar, a prominent face of Tamil cinema, has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. Khushboo left the DMK and joined Congress in 2014 (Actress khushbu news) can join Bharatiya Janata Party by evening. In a conversation with our associate newspaper Times of India, he has also confirmed this. In fact, on Monday morning, the Congress had removed him from the post of national spokesperson amid speculation that he would join the BJP.

In recent times, Khushboo Sundar was expressing a different opinion on some issues than the official stand of the Congress. It is being told that Khushboo Sundar was angry with the Congress leadership after not getting a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A few months ago, he supported the new education policy apart from the party’s stand. He also said in a letter to the Congress President that some elements are sitting at a high level within the party, who have no connection with the ground reality or public recognition. They are setting the conditions.



Karunanidhi brought in DMK in 2010

Kushboo Sundar, the famous actress of South Indian films, joined Congress in November 2014. Prior to this, she had been in DMK from 2010 to June 2014. It was Khushboo’s popularity that in 2010, he himself was brought to the DMK Chief Karunanidhi Party.



Nakhat Khan aka Khushboo’s film career started like this

50-year-old Khushboo was born in Mumbai and her real name is Nakhat Khan. Khushboo, who started a career as a child artist in Hindi films, went up and down the stairs of success. Khushboo’s first film was ‘The Burning Train’. She was seen in the film’s song ‘Teri Hai Zameen Tera Akash’. He then acted in films like Kalia, Dard Ka Rishta, Naseeb and Lavaris. However, his career in Bollywood was not very good, after which he moved to the Tamil film industry in 1986. She has done nearly 200 films in the South Film Industry.



First Indian actress named after a temple

Khushboo is the first actress in the Indian film industry whose fans have built her temple. It is the 1990s. In those days, Khushboo’s career was at its peak. During that period, there was a trend of artists building temples. But it was these male artists who were given so much love by their fans. At that time, the fans of Khushboo surprised everyone by building a temple of their favorite actress. The temple was built in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

People were crazy about Khushboo Idli, naming of products started in the name of Khushboo

Not only this, Khushboo had such a tremendous craze in Tamil Nadu and surrounding states that companies started naming their products after them. Khushboo Idli was popular at that time. Apart from this, products like Khushboo Coffee, Khushboo Jhumki, Khushboo Saree, Khushboo Sharbat, Khushboo Cocktail were also very famous.