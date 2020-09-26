In the village of Cherskoe in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), an Il-14P aircraft was found, which, presumably, belonged to Nikita Khrushchev, First Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee. This was announced on September 26 by the TV channel REN TV…

The TV channel has published a video recording of the find. It shows that earlier the plane was equipped with a VIP-cabin with modern navigation equipment and all conveniences. Later, Khrushchev changed his private plane to Il-18, and this one was sent to the “aircraft graveyard”.

The ownership of the aircraft to Khrushchev was confirmed by a historian whose father flew 61755. In addition, four more aircraft were found near the Il-14P.

Earlier, on June 18, the son of Nikita Khrushchev, Sergei, died in the United States. A few days later, the Associated Press reported that Khrushchev Jr. had died from a gunshot wound to the head. However, on June 25, Sergei Khrushchev’s widow Valentina Golenko denied these reports. She emphasized that “he died, as given in prison – of old age” and had been ill for the last two years.