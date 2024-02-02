Khrisanov declared his advantage in the fight with Khanov

Mixed style fighter Sergei Khrisanov said that he is ready for a fight with Marcel Khanov and does not see any obstacles to victory. The athlete told Izvestia more about the upcoming fight on February 2.

“Yes, naturally, I watched my opponent’s fights and prepared, developed my chips. I watched what he did, how he worked. We are ready, so I don’t see any difficulties for passing my opponent,” Khrisanov said.

He also stated that he has an advantage in endurance and expressed disagreement with predictions about Khanov’s victory.

“Well, look, objectively I see myself as the favorite of my pair, although the bookmakers set the odds completely differently,” the athlete emphasized.

In addition, according to Khrisanov, in the duel between Maxim Fedorov and Sergei Romanov, the latter will win. He expressed hope that he would meet Romanov in the final of the tournament.

Before this, on February 1, Marcel Khanov said that he would responsibly prepare for a fight with MMA fighter Sergei Khrisanov. The fighter noted that he has already fought against strong opponents, so the upcoming fight does not scare him.

The REN TV Fight Club super series tournament will be held in Moscow on February 16. The main fight of the evening will be Kevin Johnson's first fight as a Russian citizen. His opponent will be Irishman Sean Turner. Pop MMA fighters Evgeniy Ershov and Svyatoslav Kovalenko will meet in the co-main fight. In the first fight, Sergei Romanov and Maxim Fedorov will compete, in the second, Khanov and Khrisanov will enter the octagon.

Johnson received Russian citizenship on January 11, which he called his second birthday. Earlier in January, in an interview with Izvestia, the boxer called Russia one of his favorite countries and said that he had been coming here for 16 years. The athlete also added that he wants to visit Siberia and look at the life of nomads.