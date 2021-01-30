Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

As if he had not left the Arab Gulf League for more than 3 years, this is the case of Syrian Omar Khribin, who appeared in the best way and in harmony with unity against Hatta, and was the best player in the match in which he scored twice and set up another goal to contribute to the victory of «Annabi» 4-1, yesterday Within “Round 14”.

Khribin appeared, as if he was completing from where he stopped, when he left in January 2017, when he reached the net quickly, and he was “arriving and touring” the stadium with confidence and strength, and he was the one who had 16 goals during a season and a half with Al Dhafra in the league, to continue this brilliance. The time with the “Annabi” shirt, and it proves that it is a deal that has an impact on the team, after he returned to our stadiums from Al Hilal Saudi Arabia after a bus trip, the most prominent of which was the coronation of the AFC Champions League title in the previous version.

Khribin (27 years) is going through an important stage in the middle of his football career, so that choosing the unit, at this time, is an ideal choice, due to his knowledge of the atmosphere of our stadiums, and his ability to adapt quickly, and he scored a “double” in “Dorina” for the first time since December 2016, and it seems that he Determined to lead the “Excellencies” to improve their position on the ranking list in the second half of the competition.

It is noteworthy that Khribin will be fully devoted to the unit during the next stage, by virtue of his departure from the accounts of his country’s national team for personal reasons.