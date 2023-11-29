Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation achieved an important achievement in the course of its distinguished journey on the international sports level, with Ali Khoury, a member of its Board of Directors, winning membership in the Executive Office of the International Kickboxing Federation, in an important step in the Federation’s steps and its great efforts to enhance its presence in the global scene of the Muay Thai and Kickboxing sports. Boxing, which represents an important gain for UAE sports.

This came during the work of the General Assembly of the International Kickboxing Federation, which took place in conjunction with the World Kickboxing Championship competitions, which were held in the Portuguese city of Albufeira, where elections for the new Olympic cycle of the International Federation “WACO” 2023-2027 were held, and the results resulted in the victory of the former world champion, Irishman Roy. Baker headed the International Kickboxing Federation with a majority of 47 votes.

The candidate of the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Ali Khoury, succeeded in winning the elections for membership in the Executive Office of the International Kickboxing Federation, in an important gain for the sport of Emirati kickboxing, and a new achievement for the Federation, which continues its great efforts and endeavors to advance kickboxing, according to plans and strategies aimed at spreading the culture of the game and developing it. Its base, enabling it to enhance its presence and compete in global and continental championships.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federation and President of the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said: First of all, I am pleased to extend my congratulations and blessings to Roy Baker. On the occasion of his victory as president of the International Kickboxing Federation, we wish him success in leading the game’s journey to the highest levels of excellence and success.

He added: We congratulate the UAE candidate, Ali Khoury, for membership in the Executive Office of the International Kickboxing Federation, which confirms the important position taken by the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, in its various plans, programs, and axes that support the development of the game system, and contribute to the international sports decision-making scene, in addition to enhancing the presence of competencies. And the administrative cadres in the continental and international federations, confirming the potential of the people of the Emirates and their active role in achieving addition and success in various positions and in various fields.

He said: We are happy with this important success and we are keen to achieve an important addition to the process of developing international kickboxing, and to serve the aspirations of kickboxing athletes in the region and the Emirates, praising the important gains achieved by Muay and kickboxing globally, which are an indication of the position and leadership of the Emirates alongside the effective plans of the Federation of the game, which is ambitiously seeking to stand In the advanced ranks.