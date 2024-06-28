The Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, Mubarak Hamad Al Muhairi, announced that the department seeks to increase the number of scholarship students through the “Step” program to 6,000 students, male and female, during the next five years, after adding Australia and New Zealand to the scholarship countries.

In September 2022, the department launched the “Khatwa” programme for studying at international universities, at a total cost of AED 1.9 billion, with the aim of developing and enhancing national competencies, providing students with the skills necessary to face future challenges, and enabling them to contribute to driving the development of the national knowledge-based economy.

Through the programme, the department aims to send 6,000 male and female students who meet the programme’s requirements to continue their studies, and the Abu Dhabi government will cover the costs of the scholarship.

The “Khatwa” programme is characterised by its simplified admission criteria, as high school graduates from public and private schools and educational partnership schools in Abu Dhabi can apply to join it if they achieve a general average of no less than 65% in grades 11 and 12, a result of no less than 3.5 in the IELTS test in the past two years, and a complete readiness to commit to living with a family according to the programme’s requirements.

The program provides students with accommodation during their studies in community colleges with host families in the country of study, as the department selected the families in cooperation with the most important organizations specialized in providing host families in North American countries. The program also allows students – if they do not possess the language skills required to study abroad – Study the English language for a preparatory year in the country of scholarship, as the scholarship covers the costs of this year as well. The program also provides a unique opportunity for students to enroll in one of the specified community colleges in the United States and in scholarship countries for two years, and to transfer credit hours of study to any international or local university of their choice, upon fulfilling the necessary conditions, and to study for an additional two years to obtain a bachelor’s degree. The program covers all costs of study and accommodation. Scholarship students within the program receive living allowances and continuous advisory support from the department’s team of academic consultants throughout the period of their studies.