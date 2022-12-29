Khorkina said she had no right to condemn athletes for changing sports citizenship

Two-time Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Svetlana Khorkina spoke about the change of citizenship by Russian athletes. This is reported Metaratings.

Khorkina noted that this topic is painful for her. “I have no right to condemn people who change citizenship. I have not yet formulated a position, ”she said.

The ex-gymnast added that athletes have different motivations for changing citizenship. “I know that when there is no place in the team, the athletes change their citizenship, and then they defeat ours. This is one situation. But when you change citizenship because you want to compete in the international arena … This is a more difficult question, ”Khorkina emphasized.

At the end of February, many sports organizations stopped allowing Russians to compete on the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee. In some disciplines, such as football, hockey, biathlon and figure skating, athletes are completely suspended. In motorsport, cycling, tennis, martial arts and chess, Russians continue to perform in a neutral status.